Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

