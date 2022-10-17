Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 20F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.