Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 20F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Not only will today be unseasonably cold, it will be windy as well. Winds are sticking around tonight leading to a bitterly cold Tuesday morning. How long will this cold spell last? Find out here.
Warm and dry during the day Tuesday, but a good chance of rain tonight as a cold front works over the area. Temps are going down for Wednesday, but winds are going up. Get all the details here.
A cold front is going to scrape southeastern Nebraska today bringing a cool down and showers for some, but not for all. When will we catch a break from the wind? Here's your full weekend forecast.
With low humidity and strong winds, brushfires could start and spread very easily today and tomorrow. Another cold front is moving in as well. Here's how windy it will get and how much we'll cool.
Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
It's going to be another very windy day for all of Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday and the high fire danger continues as well. Track winds and temperatures through Saturday in our updated forecast.
Get in your outdoor activities while you can—the National Weather Service predicts a cold front and potential storms to hit the Quad Cities midweek. According to meteorologist Timothy Gunkel, the week will kick off in the 70s with clear skies. Starting Tuesday evening, a cold front is expected to cool off the area through the remainder of the week.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 …
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. T…
Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…