Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.