For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm tempera…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. It …
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…