This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
