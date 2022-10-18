Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.