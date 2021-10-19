 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert