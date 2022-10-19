Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.