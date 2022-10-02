 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

