Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
