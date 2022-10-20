 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

