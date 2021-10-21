 Skip to main content
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

