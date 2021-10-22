Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
