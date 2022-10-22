Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Council Bluffs, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.