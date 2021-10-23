For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 48F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 d…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm tempera…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. It …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Exp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see hi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…