Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 48F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.