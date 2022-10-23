This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Windy and becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Monday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
