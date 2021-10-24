 Skip to main content
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

