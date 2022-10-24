 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

