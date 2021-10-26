This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Windy in the evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after midnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
