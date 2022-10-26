 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

