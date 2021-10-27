 Skip to main content
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

