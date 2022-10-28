This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
