Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.