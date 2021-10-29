 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

{{featured_button_text}}

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert