This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Above normal temps and breezy for Monday. With our next cold front pushing in Tuesday though, a cool down and rain are not far away. Get the latest details on the front in our updated forecast.
It's back to above normal temperatures today in southeast Nebraska. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Comfortable temperatures, lots of sun, and just a light breeze today. A cold front will push in Tuesday night though and cool things down. Will it bring us any rain? Get all the details here.
Jackets this morning, but not this afternoon. Thursday will be warmer than Wednesday. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland.
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degre…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures to…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…