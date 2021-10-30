This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Today'…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures wil…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 15 to …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rai…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Windy in the evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after midnight. Low 52F. Winds…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Coun…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an …