Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.