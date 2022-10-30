Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Off and on rain expected today, but it looks like some will be seeing more than others. Find out who has the best chance of rain and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast.
All showers have left the area and skies will eventually become sunny Friday. Temperatures on the rise. Find out if the warming trend will continue and if rain will stay away in our weekend forecast.
Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tod…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods of …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 m…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. …