Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.