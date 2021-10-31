Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.