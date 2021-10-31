 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert