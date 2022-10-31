This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Off and on rain expected today, but it looks like some will be seeing more than others. Find out who has the best chance of rain and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast.
All showers have left the area and skies will eventually become sunny Friday. Temperatures on the rise. Find out if the warming trend will continue and if rain will stay away in our weekend forecast.
Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tod…
A high chance of candy, but no chance of rain today! What are temperatures looking like for trick-or-treating? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Council Bluffs. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council…