 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert