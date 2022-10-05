 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert