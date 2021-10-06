 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert