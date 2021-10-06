This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Loo…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today.…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs will be…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees t…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.