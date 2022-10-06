Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
A cold front will arrive this afternoon bringing breezy conditions, scattered showers, and cooler temperatures. See when the best chance of rain is and how much we'll cool down for Wednesday here.
A strong cold front will bring much cooler temperatures to the area today. Rain chance returns Friday. See how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday night will be in our latest forecast.
Above normal temps and breezy for Monday. With our next cold front pushing in Tuesday though, a cool down and rain are not far away. Get the latest details on the front in our updated forecast.
It's back to above normal temperatures today in southeast Nebraska. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Still a few showers around Wednesday morning, but we'll dry out for the afternoon. Yet another cold front is going to arrive on Thursday. Find out what changes it will bring in our weather update.
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures to…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Cou…
Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland.