Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.