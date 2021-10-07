For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Loo…
This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bl…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. 58 degrees is t…
Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today.…
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs will be…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.