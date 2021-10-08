Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.