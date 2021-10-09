 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert