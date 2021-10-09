Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees t…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a siz…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. 58 degrees is t…
This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be …
The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…
Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today.…
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs will be…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.