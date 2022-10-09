 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

