This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
