For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
