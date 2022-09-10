This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
