Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

