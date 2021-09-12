Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.