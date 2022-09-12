Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
The cold front arrives Friday afternoon, but more showers and storms are expected behind it late tonight and Saturday. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
It's back to above normal temperatures today with many reaching the low 90s. Find out what temperatures are expected for Wednesday and when our next chance of rain is in our latest forecast.
Temperatures will be well above normal today. Cooling down Friday though as a cold front rolls over the area. See what will happen to temperatures and when rain will return in our latest forecast.
Sunny and very warm in southeast Nebraska today. Temperatures are going up for Thursday. See how warm it will get and find out when showers and storms are coming back in our updated forecast.
The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 de…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…