This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
