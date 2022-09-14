This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
