Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
