Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Friday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.