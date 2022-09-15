This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Friday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
The cold front arrives Friday afternoon, but more showers and storms are expected behind it late tonight and Saturday. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
A few showers during the day Thursday, but most will stay dry. The good chance of rain is tonight. See when showers and storms are most likely and what's in store for Friday in our weather update.
As warm as today is going to be, temps look to climb even higher for Wednesday. Winds will be increasing as well. Get all the details and find out when our next chance of showers and storms is here.
Temperatures will be well above normal today. Already breezy, but winds are going up for Thursday. Find out what will happen to temperatures and get the latest on our next rain chance here.
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared fo…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain t…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A 67-…