Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

