Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

