This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms will exit the area today, but we've still got two more rounds to go this weekend. Find out when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
A few showers during the day Thursday, but most will stay dry. The good chance of rain is tonight. See when showers and storms are most likely and what's in store for Friday in our weather update.
As warm as today is going to be, temps look to climb even higher for Wednesday. Winds will be increasing as well. Get all the details and find out when our next chance of showers and storms is here.
Temperatures will be well above normal today. Already breezy, but winds are going up for Thursday. Find out what will happen to temperatures and get the latest on our next rain chance here.
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared fo…
The cold front arrives Friday afternoon, but more showers and storms are expected behind it late tonight and Saturday. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's forecast…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls…