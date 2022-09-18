Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.