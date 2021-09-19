Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Generally fair. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Council Bluffs. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.