Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.