This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The UV index today …
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light an…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Saturday.…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds …
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms m…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 42% chance…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Council Bluffs. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. …
The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's condi…